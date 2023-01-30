Missing 31-year-old man visiting from Saudia Arabia found dead in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — A News 5 photographer witnessed first responders pulling a body from Lake Erie around midnight. The Medical Examiner's office confirms the body was that of Abdulrahman Alanazi. He was deceased, according to EMS, when he was discovered at 900 East 9th Street at the Northcoast Harbor.

According to Cleveland Police, Alanazi was visiting Cleveland from Saudi Arabia and was reported missing on Jan. 27 after spending time with a group of people on the East 9th Street Pier the evening before. Police were told he was intoxicated, and as the group left the pier, Alanazi couldn't be located, initiating a search.

The Coast Guard was contacted by Cleveland Police and conducted a search for five hours the morning of Jan. 27. The search spanned from the East 9th Street Pier to Voinovich Park and west of the pier past FirstEnergy Stadium. Alanazi was not found at that time.

Cleveland police's homicide unit was requested at the scene where Alazani was found this morning and is investigating the incident.

The cause of death and further details surrounding his death are unknown at this time. News 5 is working to find out more details.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.