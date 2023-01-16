Missing mother from Barberton found safe in Jackson, Tenn., police confirm

BARBERTON, Ohio — The 25-year-old missing mother from Barberton was located in Jackson, Tenn. on Sunday by the Jackson Police Department, according to a news release from the Barberton Police Department.

Ma'Ri'Ana Spaulding was found by police "alive and living out of her car" in Jackson, the release said.

Officers checked on her to see if she needed any assistance. Her family was notified by the department that she had been found, the release said.

News 5's Bob Jones reported she had been missing for over a month on Thursday.

