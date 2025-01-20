Mobile home resident in Doylestown on their 5th day without water

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — Dirty dishes are piling up in Ashley Beck's kitchen.

"It causes anxiety. It's defeating," Beck said.

She showed News 5 the reason for her frustration. When she turns the handle on her faucet, nothing comes out—no hot water, no cold water.

Beck is among dozens of residents at Oak Park Mobile Home Community in Doylestown who either have no water or very low water pressure. It's an aggravating issue that residents have been forced to deal with since last Thursday, five days ago.

"It's hell. Honestly, I have two boys that are wrestlers. I am seven days a week wrestling, which means that is seven days a week that my boys have to shower because of bacteria," Beck said.

However, Beck and other residents, like Andrea Learner, have to go elsewhere to shower.

"We have to boil water if we want to cook. We have to either go to my parents house or go to the gym to shower. We have to go to the laundromat to wash laundry," Learner said.

Residents said they were told by management that there were leaks in the main underground water line, and the water system lost pressure in the distribution system.

They've also been advised to boil— whatever water they do have— for at least 30 minutes before drinking it or using it for cooking purposes.

"We have been without water for days and the park management or the park owner haven't really done much to offer a solution," Learner said.

News 5 reached out to the owner of the park, Horizon Land Management, and a manager of the property to get answers to concerns raised by residents.

As of late Monday afternoon, there was no response.

A sign on the office of the Doylestown property said the company did not have hours on Martin Luther King Day.

Learner said the park has given multiple families a case of bottled water and others in the community have donated buckets and jugs of water. However, residents continue to worry about the lack of water with frigid temperatures hovering over the next few days.

"Especially for the residents that don't have any water dripping at all because their pipes would freeze," Learner said.

Beck also worries about people who don't have many resources to get help.

"There's a lot of older people in the community that may or may not have family," Beck said.

At this point, the mobile home park residents said they're not sure what's being done to fix the problem, but they hope the water is restored quickly for their health and hygiene.

"We can't survive like this. It's not fair. We just want somebody to help us like get water," Learner said.