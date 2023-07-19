More invasive spotted lanternflys seen in Cleveland

An invasive species insect called the spotted lanternfly, which is known to wreak havoc on crops and native plants, has been spotted at a cemetery in Cleveland, according to the Ohio State University.

Spotted lanternfly nymphs were seen this week at St. Joseph Cemetery. The nymphs are red with white and black spots. The nymphs will metamorphize into adult insects soon.

OSU writers Thomas deHaas and Ann Chanon said there was a "significant infestation of nymphs" spotted at the cemetery on July 15.

The insects are known to destroy grapevines, fruit trees and a myriad of other plants.

The OSU Extension will hold a learning session later this summer to teach individuals how to spot and identify the insects.

The spotted lanternfly lifecycle

The spotted lanternfly will lay eggs in October through winter. After hatching in the spring, the spotted lanternfly goes through four nymph stages. During the first three, they appear with black and white spots, and in the last stage, usually in mid-summer, they turn red and develop white dots and black stripes.

What to do if you see them

If you suspect a spotted lanternfly infestation at any life stage, the Ohio Department of Agriculture asks that you take a picture or collect a sample and report the finding to the ODA Plant Pest Control using the form above, at plantpest@agri.ohio.gov, or 614-728-6400.

