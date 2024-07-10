More road closures announced as Superman movie continues filming in Cleveland

The City of Cleveland has released a new set of road closures through July 20. The new Superman film, with the working title "Genesis," has been filming in the city for several weeks.

The city said the closures are in effect to "ensure the safety of both the film crew and the public."

Keep a look out for detour signs to help you navigate around the city while filming continues.

Here's the new list of road closures:



FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Detroit-Superior Bridge between West Huron Road and W 25th Street

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th Street and East 12th Street

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of East 9th Street between Prospect Avenue and Superior Avenue

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Chester Avenue between East 9th Street and East 12th Street

NORTHBOUND CLOSURE of East 3rd Street between Superior Avenue and Rockwell Avenue

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Superior Avenue between West Roadway and East Roadway

Thursday, July 11

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

Friday, July 12

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of West Mall Drive between Rockwell Avenue and 1345 West Mall Drive

Saturday, July 13

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

Sunday, July 14

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

Monday, July 15

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of West Mall Drive between Rockwell Avenue and 1345 West Mall Drive

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of East 3rd Street between Superior Avenue and Rockwell Avenue

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

Tuesday, July 16

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of West Mall Drive between Rockwell Avenue and 1345 West Mall Drive

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

Wednesday, July 17

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

Thursday, July 18

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

Friday, July 19

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

Saturday, July 20

WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway

Previously, film crews turned Superior Avenue Downtown from a modern Cleveland to an older Metropolis, which also happens to be the mythical home of Superman, hearkening back to an era when storefronts with awnings and merchants in aprons dominated the Downtown scene of cities across the country.

