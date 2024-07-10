More road closures announced as Superman movie continues filming in Cleveland

The City of Cleveland has released a new set of road closures through July 20. The new Superman film, with the working title "Genesis," has been filming in the city for several weeks.
The city said the closures are in effect to "ensure the safety of both the film crew and the public."
Keep a look out for detour signs to help you navigate around the city while filming continues.
Here's the new list of road closures:
- FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Detroit-Superior Bridge between West Huron Road and W 25th Street
- FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th Street and East 12th Street
- FULL ROAD CLOSURE of East 9th Street between Prospect Avenue and Superior Avenue
- FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Chester Avenue between East 9th Street and East 12th Street
- NORTHBOUND CLOSURE of East 3rd Street between Superior Avenue and Rockwell Avenue
- FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Superior Avenue between West Roadway and East Roadway
Thursday, July 11
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
Friday, July 12
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
- FULL ROAD CLOSURE of West Mall Drive between Rockwell Avenue and 1345 West Mall Drive
Saturday, July 13
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
Sunday, July 14
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
Monday, July 15
- FULL ROAD CLOSURE of West Mall Drive between Rockwell Avenue and 1345 West Mall Drive
- FULL ROAD CLOSURE of East 3rd Street between Superior Avenue and Rockwell Avenue
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
Tuesday, July 16
- FULL ROAD CLOSURE of West Mall Drive between Rockwell Avenue and 1345 West Mall Drive
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
Wednesday, July 17
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
Thursday, July 18
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
Friday, July 19
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
Saturday, July 20
- WESTBOUND CLOSURE of Euclid Avenue between East 6th and East Roadway
Previously, film crews turned Superior Avenue Downtown from a modern Cleveland to an older Metropolis, which also happens to be the mythical home of Superman, hearkening back to an era when storefronts with awnings and merchants in aprons dominated the Downtown scene of cities across the country.
RELATED: Forget Metropolis, The Daily Planet is now located in Downtown Cleveland