More than 100 people displaced after apartment building catches fire in East Cleveland

The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region is assisting 120 residents who were displaced following a fire at Terrace Towers in East Cleveland Monday night.

According to the Red Cross, the entire apartment building is uninhabitable. An emergency shelter was opened on Doan Avenue to house the residents. Food and water are being provided to families at the shelter.

The Red Cross said it is prepared to "provide aid indefinitely." The organization is bringing crews to the shelter to help residents.

No fatalities were reported, the Red Cross said.

News 5 has reached out to city officials for more information.

