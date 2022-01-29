More than a dozen residents displaced by Strongsville apartment fire

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning in Strongsville displaced the residents of 18 units.

It happened at the Polo Club Apartments, 14595 Polo Club Drive, around 12:22 a.m. A resident called 911 to report there was a fire on his porch.

The occupants of the building self-evacuated after being notified of the danger by police and other residents.

According to the Strongsville Fire Department, crews arrived around 12:29 a.m. to find heavy fire on the porch deck extending to the roof. Cold temps hindered efforts to put out the fire.

Strongsville firefighters received mutual aid from neighboring departments and the fire was brought under control.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross assisted the tenants with finding immediate housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.