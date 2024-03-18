Mother and Summit County prosecutor urge fentanyl awareness through billboard campaign

AKRON, Ohio — One pill can kill. That's the message behind a powerful, month-long billboard campaign aimed at fentanyl awareness and saving lives.

The initiative, launched by Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich, focuses on the tragic 2022 death of Nickolas Siegferth of Cuyahoga Falls.

His mother, Jennifer Watson, works in the prosecutor's office in the child support agency.

She hopes people take the time to understand the message on the billboards in 10 locations in the Akron area.

The billboards display #aNoteFromNick, along with the words "Don't risk it-Fentanyl Kills."

The billboards also include an image of a poster Nick's sister Amelia created for the Prosecutor Office's 2024 Safety Kids Calendar contest.

The poster says, "All It Takes Is One Mistake," and urges people not to take these pills.

"They're important because I don't want another mother to feel the way I do for the rest of my life. If I can help one family, one person to not feel the way I do, then he leaves a lasting legacy," Watson said.

Watson said her son was a good athlete, energetic and was looking forward to joining the U.S. Army.

He was only 23 years old when his life was cut short in 2022.

"Our children are being poisoned. That is my main message. That is what's happening," Watson said.

Watson and Kolkovich believe someone sold or gave Siegferth a pill; he didn't know it was laced with fentanyl, and it killed him.

"It was not intentional. He was not intentionally wanting to die," Watson said.

No charges have been filed in Siegferth's death, but the case is under investigation by Copley police, according to prosecutors.

"It's absolutely being investigated," Kolkovich said. "It's an ongoing investigation."

There were 186 deaths from fentanyl in Summit County last year, according to Kolkovich.

He said going after the people dealing with dangerous drugs is a priority.

"We have prosecuted several dealers who have killed those who have taken their drugs and prosecuted them with involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs."

Information will also be on a specially dedicated page on the prosecutor's office website, which will provide information on drug addiction services and how someone can get doses of potentially life-saving naloxone. The prosecutor's office will also offer naloxone at events throughout Summit County.

The prosecutor's office also installed "Nox Boxes" at its offices throughout Summit County. These boxes have two doses of naloxone, which can help save the life of a person in the middle of an overdose or drug reaction. These boxes also have other life-saving equipment and are easily accessible to office employees.