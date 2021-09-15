Mother charged for leaving infant in car 2 hours while in store

MADISON, Ohio — A 33-year-old Madison mother has been charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, for leaving her 5-month-old in a car while she was in Walmart on Sunday.

According to Madison Township police, firefighters and police responded to Walmart, 6067 Northridge Road, Sunday around 12:49 p.m. when a shopper heard a baby crying in the car.

The car wasn't running and one front window was rolled down. The temperature inside the car was over 80 degrees, police said.

"The baby was sweating slightly and her diaper and pants were saturated," police said. A nearby bystander gave authorities a diaper so the child could be changed. Walmart donated some formula and a bottle so the baby could eat something.

Officers located the child's mother in the store. She "appeared to be impaired due to some drug or medication." Police said the woman didn't know how long she had been in the store. Additionally, she was unsure where her baby was.

Surveillance video showed the woman arrive at the store at 10:52 a.m. She was found by police at 1:04 p.m.

Police contacted a family member who took custody of the baby. Lake County Job and Family Services were also notified about the incident.

The woman was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail but was released after posting bail. She has a court hearing on Sept. 28 in connection with the incident.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.