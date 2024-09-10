Mother, grandfather convicted after 2-year-old girl dies from fentanyl overdose

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron mother has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter after her 2-year-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose.

Kayera Lenoir pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the third degree, and endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Her father, Timothy Lenoir, was also found guilty after he pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of endangering children.

The plea deal was reached Tuesday morning in Judge Christine Croce's court on the day both defendants were scheduled to go on trial. They will sentenced on Oct. 7.

On Oct. 27, 2022, Akron rescue crews rushed to a home on Oberlin Court and found Valentina Lenoir unresponsive. The toddler was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she died.

The Summit County Medical Examiner determined the girl died from a fentanyl overdose and ruled the case a homicide.

Police believe the child ingested the fentanyl inside the home.

After a lengthy investigation, the girl's mother and grandfather were indicted by a Summit County grand jury.

"Someone has to be accountable, held accountable for the loss of a child in that fashion," said Akron Police Captain Michael Miller. "There are consequences and a price to pay and this court held them responsible."

The death of a small child from a dangerous drug shocked and outraged neighbors.

"It's a sad scenario that we had to see it happen," said Seprina Brown. "It's a problem and that's when people need to step up and step in, you understand, because these kids shouldn't have to suffer."

The dangers of fentanyl getting into the hands of kids have been evident in Akron in recent years.

"Trace amounts can have deadly consequences," Miller said.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, nine children— all under the age of 13— have died from overdoses involving fentanyl since 2021.

Seven of those cases were ruled homicides. Charges have been filed in six of the cases, with convictions in four of them so far. The other two cases are pending in the court system.

Nearly two years after the girl's death, Brown believes there is some justice for Valentina, and now she hopes a message is sent.

"The justice would be for them to see their wrong and change their lives," Brown said.