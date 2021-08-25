Mother of Cleveland murder victim on mission to find answers

CLEVELAND — A mother on a mission to find answers about her son’s murder.

Kenneta Boyd Bey’s 22-year-old son, Johnshae, was shot and killed Sept. 16, 2019.

“It’s etched in my mind and in my heart, that day can never be erased,” said Kenneta Boyd Bey.

Johnshae Boyd Bey owned his own photography company in Miami, Florida. He was back home in Cleveland for his grandfather’s funeral. He went to visit a friend at her apartment on East Boulevard, that’s where he was shot and killed.

Cleveland police have arrested one person in connection with his death.

“I know that there are other people out there,” said Kenneta Boyd Bey.

Cleveland police said they did not have an update on other suspects.

Kenneta Boyd Bey said her son was never in trouble, loved his family and would have done anything for anyone. She believes he was killed in a robbery but doesn’t understand why.

“If there was something they needed or wanted he would have gave it to him, you didn’t need to take his life,” she said.

A $2,000 reward for information is being offered.

