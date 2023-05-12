Mother of man found in Mexico with Canton teen believed dead, police say

The missing mother of a 33-year-old man who was arrested after being found in Mexico with a 17-year-old Canton girl is believed to be the victim of a homicide after going missing from her Toledo-area home last week, authorities said.

On May 5, Canton Police asked the Sylvania Township Police Department to check on the safety of 53-year-old Nicole Jones, who resides at a home on Timbers Edge Boulevard in Toledo, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers and US Marshall’s Service agents entered the home but did not find her, the release states.

Information gathered since indicates Jones is the victim of a homicide, police said.

Sylvania Township Police investigators are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for one individual for Jones’s homicide. Police did not identify the suspect in the news release but said it is expected that additional charges will be filed against other another suspect or suspects at a later date, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to a May 8 news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Nicole Jones’s son, Jonathan Jones, was arrested in Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico, after being found in the company of a 17-year-old girl who was reported to Canton Police as missing and endangered on April 11.

The Marshals Service initially identified Jones as a fugitive believed to be with the missing girl on May 6 in a news release stating he was wanted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for pandering obscene material and child endangerment. At the time, they had last been seen near the Mexican border in Arizona.

Authorities have not released additional details on charges for that incident.

Sylvania Township Police confirmed to WTVG in Toledo that Nicole Jones was the mother of Jonathan Jones, who is in the custody of U.S. Marshals in Mexico.

