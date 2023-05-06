U.S. Marshals Service looking for 17-year-old Canton girl last seen with 33-year-old man

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a teenage girl from Canton who may be in the company of a 33-year-old man.

The teen, 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones, was reported missing to Canton Police on April 11. Coones is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities believe Coones is with a man named Jonathan Jones. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is wanted on charges of pandering obscene material and child endangerment out of Wood County.

The two were spotted together near the Arizona/Mexico border.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tips can be anonymous. You can also submit a tip online.

