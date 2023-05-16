Murder charge filed against 17-year-old Canton girl found with 33-year-old fugitive in Mexico

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old Canton girl who went missing earlier this month with a 33-year-old man wanted by police and later found in Mexico has been charged in connection with the man's mother's death.

Sylvania Township police said they were asked by Canton Police to do a welfare check on Nicole Jones, the mother of Jonathan Jones, last week.

Authorities went to Nicole Jones' home in Toledo on May 5 but were unable to find her. Jonathan Jones and the Canton teenager were found in Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico, on May 8. He had been wanted by the Wood County Sheriff's Office on charges of pandering obscene material and child endangerment.

Police said new information now indicates Nicole Jones was killed. Authorities went to her home and collected evidence, looking for clues in the homicide.

Following an investigation, the Canton teen has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She's currently being held in juvenile detention in Stark County.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said charges are expected to be filed against another individual in connection with the homicide.

