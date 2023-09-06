Mother on a mission to find her son's killer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Kenneta Bey is a mother on a mission to find a killer. Her son was murdered on Sept. 16, 2019.

“My son was my best friend,” Bey said.

Pictures and memories are all she has left of her 22-year-old son Johnshea Boyd Bey.

Boyd Bey lived in Florida but came home to Cleveland for his grandfather’s funeral. He went to visit an old friend at her apartment.

“Coming out of there, basically, he was ambushed, robbed and murdered,” Bey said.

She thinks about her son every day and is determined to find her son’s killer.

"Those people are still out there, and they’re still out there, maybe even murdering more people.

“I will never let what happened to my son just disappear like it didn’t matter. I want his story to stay out there, I want somebody at some point to say that this mother hasn’t given up,” Bey said.

She is pleading for anyone with any information to speak up.

“I want answers to who and why,” she said.

She said she is convinced that somebody knows something.

“Absolutely, absolutely, and I know that and the street talks. There’s no doubt in my mind that not just one but multiple people know what happened,” she said.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that there was a suspect who had been charged in connection with Boyd Bey’s murder. But those charges were dropped.

“Due to uncooperative witnesses and a witness’s recantation, the State could no longer meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The case was dismissed without prejudice and remains under investigation. If there is any new evidence or information in this matter, the State will re-evaluate the case for potential reindictment,” The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

