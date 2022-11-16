Mother who prompted Amber Alert charged with 3 misdemeanor counts

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Municipal Court records show the 35-year-old mother who prompted an Amber Alert over the weekend has been charged with three misdemeanor counts following the incident on Sunday.

The mother, who News 5 is not naming as it could reveal the identity of the child, has been charged with domestic violence and endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. She is also charged with obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Court records allege the mother physically abused the child, causing numerous injuries. It also says she took the child from a hospital before he was discharged, and when police contacted her, she gave false information about her whereabouts.

The child was later dropped off at a grandmother's home, and police eventually located the mother hiding in a church basement.

A court date for the charges hasn't been set.

