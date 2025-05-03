Mother's Day weekend idea: Crown Point Ecology Center's 20th Annual Organic Spring Plant Sale!

AKRON — Need a fun Mother's Day outing or gift for mom or the mother figure in your life? Crown Point Ecology Center has you covered with its 20th Annual Organic Spring Plant Sale.

This weekend is a beloved tradition for local gardeners and plant enthusiasts. The Spring Plant Sale is the largest spring fundraiser for the organization and will offer a diverse selection of organic vegetable seedlings, native perennials, culinary herbs, annual flowers, and pollinator-friendly varieties–all FREE of herbicides, pesticides and GMOs.

In addition to Crown Point’s diverse array of seedlings, the Spring Plant Sale will also offer customers the ability to shop local vendors and learn about sustainable gardening from educational vendors on May 10 and 11.

"We'll have local craft food and drink vendors, coffee, tea, lemonade, and sweet treats. We'll have a few other vendors with locally made crafts, and farmers offering compost. We'll have this great variety and diversity of not only plants, but local producers as well," said Ben Bashor, farm lead at Crown Point.

The Spring Plant Sale kicks off on May 9 (Members Access Only) from 4-8 p.m. and is open to the public on May 10, 11 and 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Crown Point Ecology Center.

“We’ve been growing these plants from seed with a lot of love and care. Every seedling represents months of planning and work from our staff and volunteers, and we can’t wait to see them thrive in local gardens,” said Bianca Macreno, Crown Point's farm manager.

Macreno continued, “This year, I’m especially excited about our native perennials–which are adapted for our local environment, are easy to maintain and thrive in almost any garden. They also bring in native insects, butterflies, and a wide range of wildlife.”

Crown Point Ecology Center is located at 3220 Ira Road in Akron and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit located in Bath Township.