Motorcycle accident survivor pushes for helmet safety at trauma conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A motorcycle accident on Sept. 10, 2022, changed Bradie Ramella's life in a matter of seconds, but 20 months later, he will not hesitate to count his blessings.

"I shouldn't be here, like I should be dead in so many different ways," Ramella said.

Ramella, who wearing a helmet that he bought two weeks before the accident, was riding a motorcycle on Dalton Fox Lake Road in Wayne County when the driver of a Ford F-250 crossed the center line and struck Ramella.

Ramella, who was 18 years old at the time, suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken bones. The most serious fractures were to his left leg.

He was transported to Aultman Hospital in Canton before he was taken by helicopter to Summa Akron City Hospital. He was in a coma for seven weeks.

The accident happened near the home of Aultman Hospital respiratory therapist Bri Gray, who was off-duty at the time.

Gray quickly jumped into action and used a makeshift tourniquet to control the bleeding.

"In hindsight, whatever they told me about all the injuries that he had and everything, it probably saved his life. I just did what I knew to do," Gray said.

The damage to the leg was too severe, and eventually, doctors had to amputate it above the knee.

Ramella calls Gray his "life-saver or life-keeper."

"I can't thank her enough. It's a blessing," he said.

On Friday, Gray surprised Ramella at the Northeastern Ohio Regional Trauma Network Conference at the KSU Stark Conference Center in North Canton.

The two hugged during the emotional reunion.

"To see him like this is just a miracle to me," Gray said.

Ramella also reconnected with Roger Muresan, a Summa Akron City Hospital nurse, who treated the badly injured teen and questioned whether he would survive.

"To come from there and to see him now walking around, I mean, I got goosebumps just saying that out loud," Muresan said.

Ramella also displayed the helmet he was wearing on the day of the crash and believes that is the key reason that he's still alive. He pointed out that there was only a small scratch on the helmet.

Ramella, his parents, and doctors shared the survival story at the conference. Ramella deferred some of the details to his mother and father.

"I was there first-person, yes, but I have a third-person knowledge of what went on," Ramella said.

Given a second chance at life, Ramella is focused on reminding other motorcyclists to always wear a helmet.

"if you're in an accident without a helmet, it'll be the only accident you ever get in because you're not going to have survived," Ramella said.

Gray said she's inspired by the message that Ramella continues to spread.

"I think it's great because a lot of the injuries we see in the ER are because people don't wear helmets," Gray said.

Ramella wants to ride a motorcycle again one day. He also has other big plans, including attending Stark State College in the fall and working towards a job in the mechanical engineering field.

