Motorcycle rider runs stop sign, crashes into school bus in Richland County

A motorcyclist was given a ticket Tuesday after running a stop sign and colliding with a school bus transporting seven students, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the State Route 603 and Schrack Road intersection in Monroe Township, Richland County.

According to OSHP, the rider, a 26-year-old man from Mansfield, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster south on SR-603 when he "failed to yield from a posted stop sign" and entered the intersection. He overturned his motorcycle, which struck a bus heading east on Schrack Road.

OSHP said seven students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The rider was cited for the crash, and OSHP said that drugs/alcohol aren't suspected as factors in the crash.

