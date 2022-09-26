Motorcyclist shot, crashes in New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is behind bars on a murder charge following a shooting and motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in New Franklin.

According to New Franklin Police, it happened around 3:27 a.m. in the 5400 block of Dailey Road.

Police responded to the location initially for a report of a crashed motorcycle.

Authorities said they discovered that the crash resulted from the motorcyclist having been shot. The motorcyclist, Jeffrey Fisher, 53, of Barberton, died at the scene.

Police said they identified a suspect and he was taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Summit County Jail for murder.

