BRUNSWICK, Ohio — In emergency situations, every second counts. That’s why Ms. Wheelchair Ohio 2022, Krista Allison, is working to save Brunswick Emergency Responders valuable time.

“It can mean life and death,” said Allison.

Allison worked with Brunswick police on a form designed to assist police officers, firefighters and paramedics when they are called to a house where a resident is disabled or has special needs.

“It’s basically a form that goes out to the community, that if you have a disabled individual living at your residence you can fill out the form and notify public safety services within the city,” explained Allison.

When the call for help comes in from a home where someone has filled out the Residential Disability Form, dispatchers see that information on the computer and relay it to first responders.

“The more information that they have, the better it is for them to be able to get there and help them as quickly as possible,” said Brunswick Dispatcher Melissa Ulbrich.

Allison knows firsthand the importance of saving seconds in an emergency. She was a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol for five years.

Brunswick is the first city in Medina County to launch the program. Brunswick Police Chief Brian Ohlin, also the President of the Medina County Police Chiefs Association, said he plans to share the information with other departments in the county.

“I’ve invited Krista to come talk to the group, because we want to spread the word throughout public safety in Medina County, and we hope this will continue to build,” said Ohlin.

It is a voluntary program. Brunswick residents can find the form on the city’s website here.

