Multiple houses, garages go up in flames on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — A multi-house fire on Cleveland's East Side on Tuesday afternoon prompted a massive response from the Cleveland Division of Fire.

It happened near East 150th Street, just north of St. Clair Avenue.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland

According to authorities, 21 Cleveland fire companies and 60 firefighters responded after four houses and four garages went up in flames. Three of the homes were occupied when crews arrived.

Additionally, numerous trees were burning.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and bring the situation under control. No resident injuries have been reported, but one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for a back injury, authorities said.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.