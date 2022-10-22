UPDATE Ohio State Highway Patrol: 'contained barricade incident' at Indian River Correctional Facility

MASSILLON, Ohio — Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies including Jackson Township, Stark Township and Akron were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.

As of 5:00 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol shared the following update:

There are no reported injuries. There is no threat to the public or surrounding area.

Lt. Nathan Dennis, public information officer for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is set to speak at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; watch below.

There have been two other incidents at the juvenile correctional facility earlier this week.

According to a News 5 source at the facility, 60-year-old guard David Upshaw was assaulted by a youth inmate on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The inmate used tape to prevent his cell from locking and attacked the guard as he was performing a hall check.

The inmate let three other youth inmates out of their rooms. All youth involved went throughout the facility ending up on the generator system where they refused to come down. Hours later youth inmates involved were cuffed and escorted back to their rooms.

A story that appeared on News 5's media partner site, the Akron Beacon Journal, shares the sentiments of Upshaw's wife on his attack.

"I'm not dropping this," said Patricia Upshaw, who lives in Copley Township in Summit County. "I will continue to scream at the top of my voice. This should not have happened. They were aware of the problems. ... I am going to bring to light this situation. I don't care how long it takes. This should have never happened."

Patricia Upshaw said her husband's attack was not an isolated incident, adding that at least three to four guards have been injured recently.

Shortly after David Upshaw's incident, News 5 confirmed with juvenile facility officials that a female guard was also assaulted on Thursday, Oct. 20. However, officials were not able to provide the details of this assault.

The Ohio State Patrol has confirmed that there are no hostages but has not confirmed the severity or details of Saturday's incident. News 5 is on the scene of the current incident and will provide information as it becomes available.

