Music lovers nationwide celebrate Record Store Day

In a time where people turn to streaming services for their favorite hits, the vinyl still shines- especially every year during April for Record Store Day.
The annual event began in 2008 to recognize and celebrate people who own work and shop at record stores across the country.

People lined up outside the Current Year, a record store in Cleveland, to support their favorite store in the age of buying things online.

"You can buy your stuff on amazon...we buy everything on amazon, right? You can buy your dinner on Amazon," said Michael Stutz, owner of The Current Year. "But you know, if you want to keep the music alive and the industry— and they recognize it— you gotta go to your local record store because in the end, music is all about community... and so are all of the arts. Which is why with our store we try to promote important art and music that matters."

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl sales revenue was up 7% last year— the eighteenth consecutive year of growth.

