'My members spoke': Parma Local UAW 1005 votes 'no' to General Motor's tentative labor agreement

PARMA, Ohio — As the United Auto Workers ratification voting process with the big three automakers continues around the country, UAW Local 1005 in Parma has voted "no" to the tentative agreement with General Motors. This is a growing trend nationwide despite pay increases that would come up to 25% for GM workers within their 4-year contract.

Votes from unionized General Motors facilities are trickling in across the nation, but members of Parma Local UAW 1005 made their decision.

Out of 674 votes, 37% voted yes, and 63% voted no to the tentative General Motors agreement.

“My reaction is my members spoke,” said Dan Schwartz, Local UAW 1005 President. “They let their voices be heard and did what they felt was necessary.”

Schwartz said the no vote doesn't mean all members were upset with the 25% pay increase, rather, other stipulations weren't satisfactory.

“I believe there was more in there that needed to be addressed for pensions retirement and things like that,” said Schwartz.

If the UAW’s aggregated votes approve the agreement, Schwartz said buy-out options for some members look appealing.

So far, for GM, 53.90% have voted yes, and 46.10% voted no. Stellantis is seeing bigger margins, with 72.50% voting and 27.50% voting no. Ford also has decent margins, with 66.10% voting yes and 33.90% voting no so far.

Michael Goldberg with Case Western School of Management said it's not uncommon for people to lose steam as labor disputes continue.

“Then as we head into the Christmas holiday season, as we think about folks dipping into their pockets to buy holiday gifts and support our local service economy, you know, when there's less money in people's pockets, it impacts everybody around,” said Goldberg.

Schwartz ensures his members are prepared to strike again if need be. Local 1050 returned to work a week and a half ago.

“I have said it from day one: our members have been dug in and ready to do what they need to do for what they feel they deserve, and they are going to do what they need to do so if that means we have to go back out I don't see them having a problem with it.

News 5 reached out to General Motors for a comment, and they tell me they continue to respectfully decline to comment until the UAW completes its ratification process.