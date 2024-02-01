Watch Now
Naloxone to be put in Summit County buildings

Posted at 7:41 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 19:41:29-05

Naloxone will be put in Summit County buildings.

It's a medication used to rapidly reverse overdoses, and over 20 "Naloxboxes" will be installed throughout Summit County in public and employee areas.

There were over 1,100 overdoses in the county in 2022, and 220 of those were fatal, according to Summit County.

All county staff have been trained to recognize the signs of an overdose, perform rescue breathing, and administer intranasal naloxone.

