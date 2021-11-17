Nancy Scaffidi, owner of Mama Santa's in Little Italy, dies at 89

CLEVELAND — Little Italy has lost an icon. The owner of Mama Santa's, Nancy Scaffidi, died Saturday. She was 89 years old.

She came to the United States in 1952 and settled in Akron. She worked in a factory and as a licensed beautician.

Cleveland history was made on July 25, 1961, when she opened her restaurant with her husband Guido.

"Nancy had a passion for her family, friends and baking her famous plain cookies. She often played bocci ball in a league. She enjoyed traveling and returned to Italy for many visits along with Canada and Mexico," her obituary said.

Family will hold a visitation at DiCicco & Son's funeral home, 5975 Mayfield Road, Mayfield Heights, on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

A service for her will be held on Thursday at Holy Rosary Church, followed by a burial service at Knollwood Cemetery.

"To celebrate the life of our beloved Nonna Nancy, Mama Santa's will be closed Wednesday Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18. Thank you," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

