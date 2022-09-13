NASA Glenn to honor 10 employees with Hall of Fame induction Wednesday

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the NASA Glenn Research Center is inducting its Hall of Fame’s 2021 Class, honoring employees for various achievements during their time with the space program.

News 5’s DaLaun Dillard is emceeing the induction, which is taking place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The event is specifically honoring employees “who have generated fundamental advancements in their field, sustained far-reaching influence and inspired employees through their character and embodiment of the NASA spirit," according to Glenn representatives.

This year’s 10 inductees are:

Bruce Banks—Glenn’s most patented researcher and champion of technology transfer.

Olga Gonzalez-Sanabria—A leader in battery research and project management and the center’s first Latina senior executive.

Henry Kosmahl—Pioneer of traveling wave tube technology whose work led to the emergence of the Glenn Research Center as a leader in space communications.

J. Anthony Powell—Innovator of silicon carbide applications that resulted in a multimillion-dollar industry with aeropropulsion, power generation, and space applications.

Patricia O’Donnell—Leader in high-energy propellants, energy conversion, and batteries; and Glenn’s first patented female inventor.

Bobby Sanders—Advanced nozzle and inlet research fundamental to the development of many subsequent high-speed inlet designs.

John Sloop—Grandfather of Glenn’s rocket propulsion competency and leading advocate for liquid hydrogen as a propellant for upper stage rockets such as Saturn and Centaur.

O. Frank Spurlock—Developer of the launch vehicle trajectory optimization program used to launch over 60 preeminent NASA missions.

Jesse Strickland—Influential architect who modernized the center’s approach to facility planning and design.

Erwin Zaretsky, Internationally recognized expert in tribology and bearing research.

The NASA Glenn Hall of Fame was established in 2016 “to honor and recognize those who have built exemplary careers and contributed to our center’s success.”

NASA Glenn continues to play a pivotal role in the field of space travel. See how its employees are assisting the upcoming Artemis launch:

