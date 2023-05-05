3 local Girl Scouts have stellar sashes after winning merit badges that orbited the Moon on Artemis I

CLEVELAND — Many people collect things from places around the world, but what about something that's been in space?

Three local Girl Scouts were some of the winners of a national essay contest, and the prize was a Space Science badge that actually orbited the Moon on Artemis I. They received their badges at NASA Glenn Thursday.

Bridgette Pacholka / News 5 The three badges that traveled to the moon and back and were given to three Girl Scouts at NASA Glenn Thursday.

Clara Walsh is one of the winners; she says she would love to work for NASA someday.

"I just always think that science and space is just so fascinating and so cool,” she said. “I love learning new things about it."

The winner's troops also had a chance to tour NASA Glenn and take part in hands-on engineering activities; the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio say it is important to encourage their interest in STEM fields.

“Even though women are 50% of the employees that are working right now, there are only 28% of the workers in stem fields,” said Jane Christyson with the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio. “So it's critically important because those stem jobs are some of the highest paying and most desired jobs right now and most needed jobs."

Fun fact: Christina Koch, the first woman assigned to a lunar mission, who will orbit the moon on Artemis II next year, is also a girl scout.

