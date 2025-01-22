NASA partners with Blue Abyss to bring commercial space facility to Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio — The path to space could soon go through Brook Park. In what’s being touted as a historic agreement, NASA is partnering with a UK-based company to create a commercial astronaut training and research facility.

The so-called Space Act Agreement between NASA and Blue Abyss marks the next step in bringing a new facility to Brook Park’s west side.

“Anyone that’s going to space is going to have to go through Brook Park, Ohio,” said Mayor Edward Orcutt.

In April 2023, Brook Park City Council approved the sale of land near John Glenn International Airport and the NASA Glenn Research Center.

At the time, Blue Abyss told News 5 that the $250 million project would feature a large hotel and a 155-foot deep, multi-level pool designed to simulate the conditions of space and deep sea exploration.

“We’re preparing humanity for a future in our oceans and in space, aided and abetted by robotics,” Chief Executive John Vickers said.

NASA said the partnership announced Wednesday underscores a shared vision to advance a competitive commercial space sector.

“We have testing facilities that are getting older here on Earth. And we’re looking for ways to do things for the long-term after that,” explained Josh Freeh, a NASA engineer and the technical lead for the Blue Abyss collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, NASA and Blue Abyss will collaborate on new methods for training and conducting research.

“It enables us to do many more tests at a lower cost per test,” explained Freeh. “And [we can] learn more about zero gravity and partial gravity, including the moon environment, Mars environment and other planetary and moon environments as well.”

Northeast Ohio leaders see the project as a vote of confidence in the region’s role in space research and training. They also recognize the economic benefits the Blue Abyss facility could provide.

“As we add another asset to our community that’s attached to aerospace technology, what it does is give us long-term sustainability with NASA in our backyard,” said Orcutt.

He explained the construction and operation of the facility will likely create new jobs. As the city and state brace for other investments in new technology, he also expects the project could give the city and state an early foothold in an emerging industry.

"It's just another great added asset, not just for Brook Park, but also for the state of Ohio,” Orcutt said.

The project will now enter a planning phase where Blue Abyss will lay out its 10-year vision.