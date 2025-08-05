National Association of Black Journalists holds first convention in Cleveland this week

It's been nearly six years since the National Association of Black Journalists selected Cleveland for its 2025 convention, and the dayslong event is finally here.

The convention is scheduled to run from Aug. 6-10 at the Huntington Convention Center, where several News 5 leaders and journalists will be among those attending and participating in events.

A significant part of the convention is its career fair, which, according to the NABJ, is the largest career expo for Black journalists and media professionals in the country.

CLICK HERE to download a schedule of events.

This is the first time Cleveland has hosted the NABJ Convention since it was first held in 1975.