National award recognizes roundabouts in the City of Green

GREEN, Ohio — The City of Green and American Structurepoint are being recognized for their work on two roundabouts along Massillon Road.

The American Council of Engineering Companieshas awarded the two with the National Recognition Award for the roundabouts at the intersection of Boettler Road and Corporate Woods Circle/Thorn Drive. The award celebrates the design of and landscaping surrounding the roundabouts.

Green's engineer, Paul Pickett, said the increased amount of safety along Massilon Road is what's really worth celebrating. Accidents haven't totally disappeared since the addition of the roundabouts, but fatal crashes are happening less and less.

"What people really don't like about them," Pickett said. "Is that they're confusing, and you can choose the wrong lane. It leads to side swipes and so forth. You would be really hard pressed to ever have a head-on collision at a roundabout. It's also hard to have a high speed collision at a roundabout."

The City of Green has a total of 12 roundabouts. Four more are currently in the design process, which "likely" makes Green the city with the most roundabouts in Northeast Ohio.