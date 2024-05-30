National rockstars headline Ohio Bike Week in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Thousands of bikers are descending upon Sandusky this week for the three-day downtown block party during Ohio Bike Week.

During the three-day block party, bikers will be able to see popular entertainers like Jackyl, Ace Frehley and Bret Micheals.

Some bikers said the most exciting part about the week is coming together as one.

"Regardless of any kind of socio-economic diversity, we can actually get along, and it brings everybody together," said biker Kyle Miller.

"We got four different campuses that are going on this weekend. We have the Barrelhouse pier, we have Jackson St. Pierre that's kicking off this weekend, Harley Davidson dealership, and then we have Margaritaville on the west side of town," said Ohio Bike Week organizer Holly Duttera.

The block party has food, clothing and tattoo vendors lined up in Downtown Sandusky. Officials said they are expecting 200,000 riders to fill the streets.

Jill Bauer is the public relations manager at Shores and Islands Ohio; she said Sandusky and the surrounding islands generate $2.5 billion a year from tourism. Ohio Bike Week is one of the significant events that help spur their economic impact.

"Not only are they in downtown Sandusky, but they go to the islands, and they go to our wineries, and they visit our lighthouses. So, they really are up and down the north coast, and it really helps a lot of the local businesses," said Bauer.

Lisa Oaks owns Dying Hippie, located in Downtown Sandusky; she said she looks forward to Bike Week every year.

"I am stocked up with that type of merchandise. I created a tattoo line that goes with the clothing that my guys love. I have a lot of unique items that people look forward to shopping," said Oaks.

Organizers expect to generate $7-$10 million for the city of Sandusky.

The downtown block party will run from May 20 to June 1, ending with a bike parade.