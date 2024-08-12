Tornado count now stands at 5

The total number of tornadoes to hit Northeast Ohio during last week's storms has now risen to five after the National Weather Service confirmed today that one hit Bay Village in Cuyahoga County.

Based on new video & radar evidence our office has made adjustments to the tornado track across NE Lorain & NW Cuyahoga Counties. The result is an extension to the original tornado track and the addition of a new NW to SE tornado track in Bay Village. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/qQPo4YgvJT — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 12, 2024

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bay Village on Aug. 6 around 3:54 p.m. and traveled 1.75 miles into Westlake before dissipating at 3:56 p.m.

The twister had a max width of 250 yards and reached a peak wind speed of 110 mph.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Last week, the NWS confirmed four tornadoes touched down, and a macroburst hit three counties on the east side. Nearly half a million people were without power.

Tornado count now at 4

RELATED: National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes touched down Tuesday in several counties across Northeast Ohio

During a news conference on Monday, FirstEnergy officials said that most people would have their power restored by 11 p.m., earlier than the estimated date of Wednesday provided last week.

Most customers should have power restored by 11PM Monday, FirstEnergy says

RELATED: FirstEnergy moves up its own deadline for restoring power