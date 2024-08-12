Watch Now
Tornado count now stands at 5

Latest to be confirmed tore through Bay Village and Westlake
The total number of tornadoes to hit Northeast Ohio during last week's storms has now risen to five after the National Weather Service confirmed today that one hit Bay Village in Cuyahoga County.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bay Village on Aug. 6 around 3:54 p.m. and traveled 1.75 miles into Westlake before dissipating at 3:56 p.m.

The twister had a max width of 250 yards and reached a peak wind speed of 110 mph.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Last week, the NWS confirmed four tornadoes touched down, and a macroburst hit three counties on the east side. Nearly half a million people were without power.

Tornado count now at 4

RELATED: National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes touched down Tuesday in several counties across Northeast Ohio

During a news conference on Monday, FirstEnergy officials said that most people would have their power restored by 11 p.m., earlier than the estimated date of Wednesday provided last week.

Most customers should have power restored by 11PM Monday, FirstEnergy says

RELATED: FirstEnergy moves up its own deadline for restoring power

