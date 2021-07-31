Nation's largest mass-timber construction building is a few months away from opening up in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Work continues in Ohio City at Intro Cleveland across from the West Side Market with a firm deadline for at least the ninth-floor event venue: mid-February, 2022.

The space will host at least some of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities with residents moving in soon after, according to Harbor Bay Real Estate’s Dan Whalen.

Mike Harris The building will be nine-stories tall, giving the upper floors a unique view of the nearby bridges and West Side Market.

“This is the A-plus location because you’ve got so much right here,” said Whalen.

That’s why he and Harbor Bay were so excited about the spot where they’d eventually start building, near the Red Line Greenway, West Side Market and Ohio City RTA station.

Kevin Barry Intro sits where a strip mall used to be.

“Even from the perspective of welcoming people out of the RTA station and making you feel like you’re in the middle of a vibrant neighborhood, we think it’s critically important,” said Ohio City Incorporated Executive Director Tom McNair.

“It was really a big need to put some density here at the transit station at the main intersection, where previously you just had a sea of parking,” said Whalen.

Kevin Barry This view from RTA's Ohio City station shows how close the building will be to public transit and how it will be the first thing riders see when they exist the station.

The density will be created by almost 300 apartments.

Studios will start at $1,450, one-bedrooms will start at $1,750, and two-bedroom units will start at $2,600. Ten penthouse units could cost considerably more.

Kevin Barry Intro will give residents and visitors new views of the sights they'll recognize all over Cleveland.

The top-floor event space has 12,000 square feet of usable space with a professional kitchen. It already has weddings scheduled and will host part of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Roughly 80% of the 36,000 square feet of ground floor retail space already has tenants committed.

Kevin Barry Intro will bring the NBA All-Star Weekend across the river to Ohio City by committing to hosting events during that weekend.

A one-acre public space in the middle of the building will give visitors another location to hang out near West Side Market, across the intersection from Market Avenue, which is currently closed to vehicle traffic.

“Everything faces the West Side Market, with the setbacks from where we’re standing, you can see the [West Side Market] clocktower,” said Whalen.

Kevin Barry Intro's roof gives visitors views of Downtown Cleveland, Ohio City, Lake Erie, and much of the west side.

“This is really one of those capstone projects that I think really kind of sets the direction for where we’re heading in the future,” said McNair.

