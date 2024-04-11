Natural gas odor in Northeast Ohio caused by an overabundance of odorant, Columbia Gas says

Columbia Gas has identified the cause of the odor throughout Northeast Ohio, and it is not a gas leak.

Wednesday evening, a natural gas odor took over areas including Ashland, Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties and the city of Mansfield, causing some concern about a potential gas leak.

However, Columbia Gas said the odor is caused by an overabundance of mercaptan, which an upstream supplier added.

Mercaptan is a harmless odorant that makes it easier to detect natural gas, according to Columbia Gas.

Parma Fire said residents will smell natural gas after using gas appliances; however, it does not mean they are working improperly.

The fire department encouraged people to air out their homes after using gas appliances and to contact it with any concerns.