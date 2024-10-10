NE Ohio K9 search and recovery team travel to east coast as many are still missing after Hurricane Helene

VALLEY CITY, Ohio — As the search continues for those unaccounted for following deadly Hurricane Helene, a Northeast Ohio K-9 search and rescue group is offering its support.

More than 220 people have died because of Hurricane Helene. Many more are reportedly still missing.

The Ohio Special Response Team (OSRT), comprised of 72 certified personnel and 15 canines, has been requested to assist in recovery missions on the East Coast.

The OSRT specializes in a wide variety of areas, including missing people, human remains, human trafficking, evidence search, and cadaver.

A total of 10 people and seven cadaver canines have been sent to the East Coast, according to the Ohio Special Response Team.

News 5 was shown a demonstration of how cadaver canines are utilized in the field.

There is one handler, one canine, and two flankers.

Ohio Special Response Team Unit Seven Captain Jeremy Artznera said the two flankers are watching out for the handler and canine to make sure no dangers ensue.

“It's all volunteer. They are not getting paid for the time they took off work. It's all out of pocket,” Ohio Special Response Team Unit One Ground Searcher Casey Songer said.

The team was deployed on Sunday and their return date is unknown at this time.

The OSRT’s assistance during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene marks the eighth disaster it has been a part of that is equal to or greater than the magnitude of Helene.

The team is typically called for assistance a few times a month. Those missions normally consist of finding human remains, according to Ohio Special Response Team Unit Seven Lieutenant Elizabeth Hogan.

"It's a huge honor. It's a huge privilege," Hogan said.

While the team is searching for victims, Ohio Special Response Team Unit Three Ground Searcher, Greg Grove said they’ll be using an electronic program to take note of the search route called CalTopo.

The group has been using CalTopo for about a year.

“It's a tracking app that each member, when they go out into the field, they log into their phone and have a track on... the phone will track every movement that they make,” Grove said. “If we need to have them adjust where they need to search, we can tell them over the radio or whatever means we're communicating through, and we tell them to maybe move 30 degrees to the north or something similar to that. We can make sure we're efficiently covering an area.”

The East Coast team's movements can even be traced back in Ohio.

Artznera told News 5 the team has also studied physical mapping and compasses.

“It’s in case we don't have the technological assets at our hands, and we carry GPS with us too,” he said. “We’re not a unit that self deploys. If the community wants to call us, we will get in touch with the authority having jurisdiction and we offer our assets to the authorities.”

Grove added the team follows the Lost Person Behavior book. It allows them to study previous cases of missing people and line behavior up with others.

The Ohio Special Response Team does not charge for services.

News 5 asked the OSRT at what level they were asked to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene: local, state or federal? The group was unable to disclose that information.

As part of the Ohio Special Response team works on recovery on the East Coast, those back in Ohio are continuing to train and run demonstrations.

News 5 met Dude and Ranger Wednesday afternoon.

Dude is a cadaver canine in training. Ranger is a trailing dog.

Three jars containing human remains were hidden in a Valley City Park, and Dude was to find each one and alert his handler to the finding.

“We've only been training between three to four months right now. I say [Dude is] doing pretty good. Hopefully we're going to be qualifying here soon,” Ohio Special Response Team Unit One K9 Handler Alexis Kelly said. “I would say you have to have a lot of dedication. I just got off working night shift. I only had a couple hours of sleep to come out here. We could get calls in the middle of the night, during the day. You sacrifice a lot of your time, family, time being away. That just in its own, takes a toll on everyone, but we're all strong together.”

Ranger and his handler, Lt. Debbie Montague, focus on trailing on leash.

News 5 Reporter Kaylee Olivas dropped a personal item of hers on the ground and sat on a bench nearby.

Ranger picked up the scent of Olivas and trailed her. Within 10 minutes, Ranger located Olivas.

“I have goose bumps. It's just, there's no feeling like it, I don't think,” Montague stated.

The Ohio Special Response Team is driven by private donations. If you’re interested in donating, CLICK HERE.

The OSRT has several fundraising events happening soon:



Richland Gives (virtual)

Hickory Ridge Cinema Trunk or Treat, Oct. 20

“You'll get to meet some of our canines. You’ll get to see our trailer that has all of our command center cameras, drones, all of the gear we use, etcetera. We love doing events. It just helps support us as much as we can get us funding,” Kelly said.

News 5 will continue to bring you the latest both on air and online regarding Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.