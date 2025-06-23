Nearly 2 dozen people rescued from Cuyahoga River in Kent

Nearly two dozen people were rescued from the Cuyahoga River in Kent Sunday afternoon, according to the Kent Fire Department.

The fire department received a call around 1:30 p.m. for 11 people who were in the river.

Once the firefighters arrived, they saw other people coming down the river, losing control of their rafts and kayaks due to the fast-moving current, according to the department.

Kent Fire said rescue teams spent three hours rescuing 23 people, including children, and six dogs.

Further downstream, 28 people and two dogs were also rescued from the water, the department said.

"While today's response ended safely for all those on the water, it serves as a reminder of how powerful and unpredictable the river can be. With recent storms this past week, the water is both high and the current fast. Signs have been posted throughout the parks to remind people of the dangerous conditions," said Kent Fire in a statement. "We ask that you stay on dry land and simply observe the beauty of the river during these rough conditions rather than risk danger to yourself and others. As always, you should never be near the moving water without a life jacket on. Many boaters and rafters were observed not wearing a life jacket! Please stay clear of the water until conditions improve."