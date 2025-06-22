First responders in Summit County search for father, son on Cuyahoga River

The Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department and the Akron Fire Dive Team conducted a search for a father and son on the Cuyahoga River Saturday evening after reports of a capsized kayak, according to the City of Akron.

Just after 7:50 p.m., the dive team responded to a mutual aid call for a report of a man and a 5-year-old child in the water after their kayak overturned near the Sheraton Heading, the city said.

A search is being conducted in the area of Gorge Metro Park to the Sheraton in Cuyahoga Falls.

The city said the kayak had no sign of any kayakers, and crews suspended rescue efforts around 9:55 p.m. due to a lack of visibility.

Crews will resume Sunday morning, according to the city.

News 5 is working to learn more details.