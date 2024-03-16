Need a job? OhioMeansJobs Portage County has opportunities available in the transportation sector

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — The transportation industry plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth flow of people as well as goods and services across the area. However, a shortage of skilled drivers in Portage County has become a significant challenge in providing services, especially to community members.

OhioMeansJobs Portage County, the workforce division of Portage County Job and Family Services, is announcing an ongoing initiative to address the increasing demand for drivers in the transportation sector.

OMJPC will host another Transportation Job Fair on March 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. in response to the increasing labor shortages in the transportation industry. The job fair will be located at 253 South Chestnut Street in Ravenna. This is the third event of its kind since November 2023.

At the job fair, participants will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from top transportation companies, explore diverse career paths, engage in possible on-the-spot interviews, and learn about training programs, including eligibility requirements for FREE training options.

The job fair is open to individuals with any level of experience, from seasoned drivers to those considering a career change. Participants should come prepared with their resumé.

If you want to prepare for the event, you are encouraged to utilize career services like resumé writing and mock interviewing with OhioMeansJobs Portage County at the Resource Room located at 253 S. Chestnut St., Ravenna from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.