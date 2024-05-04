Need a Mother's Day idea? Take Mom to a plant sale

BATH, Ohio — Crown Point Ecology Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship. Located in Bath Township, Ohio, the farm produces certified organic vegetables, fruits, and herbs and offers educational programs, events, and workshops for the community.

The ecology center is bringing back its annual spring plant sale. There will be over 200 heirloom and hybrid vegetable plant varieties, native perennials, seed packets, organic gardening supplies, and more.

According to the ecology center, all plants are USDA certified organic and non-GMO and are started in the greenhouses at Crown Point without the use of pesticides or herbicides. The sale is a great opportunity for gardeners of all skill levels to find unique and healthy plants that will thrive in their gardens.

"Every year, our plant sale brings the community together to celebrate the start of the growing season and support our non-profit organization. The plant sale supports our operations at Crown Point and enables us to be in the position to donate over 25% of our produce grown on the farm each year, equating to thousands of pounds of fresh veggies each year and tens of thousands of pounds of servings of vegetables for those in need." said Kevin Gross, Executive Director at Crown Point Ecology Center. "We're excited to offer a wide variety of plants and gardening supplies this year, and to host our farm festival to make this year's event even more special for the community."

The sale will take place on Saturday, May 11th, Sunday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 18th. Coinciding with the plant sale, the ecology center will yet again host its farm festival on May 11th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. This family-friendly event will feature local food and drinks, craft vendors, and more fun to help kick off the growing season.

You can check out the sale at Crown Point Ecology Center, located at 3220 Ira Road, Akron, OH 44333. It will be open from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on May 11th, May 12th, and May 18th. Members of Crown Point will receive exclusive early access to the plant sale from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 11th.

Admission is free, and all proceeds from the sale benefit Crown Point Ecology Center. For more information, visit the website or contact Kevin Gross at 330-668-8992 or kgross@crownpointecology.org.