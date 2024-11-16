Need dinner plans? How about a $9 pizza?

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Pizza Week pays tribute to the amazing pies baked across the city year-round. From Nov. 11-17, you can snag a $9 specialty pizza at dozens of local restaurants all across Northeast Ohio.

This is the sixth year for the week celebrating all things 'za. For the last three years, Pizza Week has featured an interactive app.

The app is completely free to download to your phone off the Apple App Store and Google Play. It is called "Cleveland Pizza Week."

If you download the app, it will use your location to share which restaurants offering deals are closest to you. The app also features a full list of participating locations and the kind of pizza each shop offers.

News 5 One of the $9 specialty pies Sainato's is serving during Pizza Week is chili cheese hot dog.

There are restaurants from Willoughby to Fairlawn whipping up specialty pies for the occasion. Some restaurants also feature special drink deals.

When you head to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, make sure to track your purchase in the app. Each purchase racks up points and enters you into a competition for gift cards to these locations. The grand prize winner will receive $250.

Sainato's at Rivergate is one of the participating locations. During Pizza Week, it serves up a chili cheese hot dog pizza and eggplant parmesan pizza for $9.

Angel, a bartender at Sainato's, said, "This is a great way to get people int the door. I still have regulars who tried our food during Pizza Week last year and keep coming back."