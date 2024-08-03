Need school supplies? Purple Plane Community Days has you covered

ALLIANCE, Ohio — It's hard to believe the school year is just around the corner. This weekend in Ohio, if you're shopping for school supplies, there are no tax charges to ease a bit of the burden.

Tax-free or not, a lot of supplies are needed, and it's still a big challenge for some families to afford it all. That's where a group like the Purple Plane Clothing Company comes into play.

An Alliance company is stepping up for the 11th Annual Purple Plane Community Days. The event brings folks in Alliance together and gives out school supplies and a whole lot more.

"We're offering services like hair braiding, nail painting, face painting, food, community resources, hair cuts, there will even be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament," said event creator Jerrell Martin.

Martin said the annual event is one of his favorite projects, something he started with his brother, Tru’Maine Neal.

"He passed away untimely this year. We are working to keep this going and keep his memory alive," said Martin.

On Aug. 10, your family is invited to Thompson Snodgrass Park for Purple Plane Community Day.

It is completely free and starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. If you are registering for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament, registration begins at Noon.