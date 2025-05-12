Need some help with utility bills? You may qualify for this assistance program.

The summer heat is coming, and Step Forward is urging residents to take advantage of its year-round energy assistance programs.

While Step Forward has its Summer Cooling Program starting in July, it said there are ways to save year-round, especially with its Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP+).

PIPP+ helps residents manage their utility bills and maintain consistent service. Step Forward will pay a percentage of the residents' household income in order to help them with their gas and electric bills. By making timely, full monthly payments, overages and the rest of their monthly bills will be forgiven.

To qualify for PIPP+, household income must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and the household must be a customer of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Those interested in the program can apply here.