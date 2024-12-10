NEO Hospitals still facing IV shortage due to damages from Hurricane Helene

CLEVELAND — Hospitals across Northeast Ohio are still conserving IV fluids after a major production facility was closed in September.

The American Hospital Association says that Baxter International's facility produced up to 60% of the IV fluids used in hospitals nationwide. The North Carolina facility was forced to stop operations in September after Hurricane Helene flooded it. Since then, there has been a significant shortage of IV fluids.

Intravenous fluids, commonly known as IVs, are used for various purposes, including hydration, medication administration, and surgeries.

“When we try to clean out that abdominal space through the surgery, flushing it out, it's basically like if you were putting clothes in the washer and you go through a rinse cycle, right? IV fluids are being used for that rinse cycle, if you will, for different abdominal surgeries, pelvic surgeries,” said Dr. Christine Alexander-Rager, Metro Health president and CEO

Now, hospitals across the nation are having to reduce the amount of IV fluids they use due to the ongoing shortage. The shortage began in September, shortly after the Baxter International facility in North Carolina closed due to hurricane damage.

“Almost immediately, we realized, okay, we're going to have to take some drastic measures in order to, you know, survive this crisis and not have patient care tremendously impacted,” said Alexander-Rager.

In response, many hospitals quickly formed emergency teams to develop strategies to conserve IV fluid usage. At MetroHealth, Alexander-Rager said they’ve seen fluctuations in the availability of different IV fluids.

At one point, they had only seven days' worth of normal saline and three days' worth of another IV fluid. To conserve, the hospitals use oral medications and hydrating fluids when possible.

“With looking at when you have a procedure done, what is the minimum amount of fluid that you need for that procedure? Can we try to stick closer to the minimums,” said Alexander-Rager.

News 5 reached out to patients on social media, asking how the shortage has impacted them. One viewer wrote that during her chemotherapy treatment, she was given oral medication instead of an IV drip. Another viewer said she can't get an infusion for her critical illness unless she goes to the ER or waits until next year.

“For right now, we think we're in reasonably good shape. We're, little by little, getting more,” said Alexander-Rager.

Metro Health says they have not had to delay any surgeries.

“We're taking care of the conservation of these fluids on our end, but it's not something that you should be worried about. Please come in and get the care that you need,” said Alexander-Rager.

In statements to News 5, both the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals confirmed the shortage has also impacted them and have developed strategies to conserve fluids without delaying surgeries. Those statements are below.

“Health systems nationwide, including University Hospitals, have been impacted by the current shortage of IV fluids, irrigation fluids and certain types of dialysis solutions. We have developed mitigation strategies to address the shortage and remain committed to providing care to all patients. Our patients have not experienced delays in medical care or surgeries. Our pharmacy and supply chain teams are monitoring our supply of these products and are working closely with other manufacturers." University Hospitals

“Like other health systems across the country, we are currently being impacted by a shortage of IV, irrigation and certain dialysis solutions. We are closely monitoring this situation and have been implementing conservation strategies while continuing to care for all patients. All patient needs are being met, and we have not cancelled or postponed any surgeries or procedures." Cleveland Clinic

Alexander-Rager added that they now have up to 21 days’ worth of IV supplies and hopes that number will keep increasing.

“For right now, we think we're in reasonably good shape. We're little by little, getting more and by the first of the year, we'll think we'll be back to normal,” said Dr. Alexander-Rager.

In October, the Baxter facility was running partially; the American Hospital Association stated earlier this month that they expect the shortage to last through March.