NEO represented in all four OHSAA State Championship games

Northeast Ohio will be well-represented at the OHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships in Dayton on Sunday. All four division title games will feature local teams.

The first game of the day will be an All-NEO Division II final. Lutheran West will play Akron Buchtel at 10:45 a.m.

Richmond Heights will look to defend its undefeated season against Convoy Crestview in the Division IV final at 2 p.m. The Spartans are also chasing back-to-back state titles.

Archbishop Hoban is making its second championship appearance. The Knights will play Pickerington Central at 8:30 p.m. in the Division I final.

In Division III, Lutheran East will play Ottawa-Glandorf at 5:15 p.m. The Falcons are looking to win their fourth state championship.

Sunday's slate will also feature a historic moment. Lutheran East and Lutheran West will both be playing for state titles on the same day for the first time ever.

All games will be held at the University of Dayton in UD Arena.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.

