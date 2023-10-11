Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New 51-unit senior apartment closer to reality after receiving $1 million from Cleveland City Council

Cleveland City Council has given a million dollars to a local nonprofit to help build a new senior living apartment complex on Detroit Avenue.
KARAM SENIOR LIVING 2.jpeg
KARAM SINIOR LIVING 1.jpeg
Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 19:21:06-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has given a million dollars to a local nonprofit to help build a new senior living apartment complex on Detroit Avenue.

One out of five adults in Cleveland are over the age of 60, and Department of Aging Director Mary McNamara said a lot of those seniors don't want to leave Cleveland.

"People are living longer and healthier lives every day," said McNamara. "As their needs change, perhaps moving from a two-family house to a more accessible place, they want to find that kind of housing in a place that's still close to their place of worship, where they shop, where their friends are."

To meet the needs of changing demographics, the nonprofit Northwest Neighborhoods is building a 51-unit senior living apartment on West 80th Street and Detroit Avenue named Karam Senior Living.

Marketing Director Josh Jones-Forbes said it would fit all the needs of adults 55 and over. Each room will be handicap accessible, there's a 24-hour bus line in front, and the new Walz Branch of the Cleveland Public Library will be on the ground level. There is also a health campus across the street and food options nearby.

"We have a lot of vulnerable senior residents here in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood," said Forbes. "There are displacement pressures; it gets more and more expensive and expensive to live here."

Rent will also be catered to lower-income residents at a fixed rate based on area median income.

"That keeps rent down into the low hundreds," Forbes added.

McNamara said there's a waitlist for affordable senior living in Cleveland, and Karam Senior Living will help combat that problem.

"We are really excited to have that multi-generational space and also a true community hub," said Forbes.

While the Cleveland City Council's award was a great financial boost, Northwest Neighborhoods still needs less than $500,000 in additional funding. They hope to break ground this year.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.