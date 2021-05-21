New airline offers new travel destinations from Akron-Canton Airport

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A new airline will offer several new travel destinations for people flying out of the Akron-Canton Airport.

Starting on June 26, July 7 and July 15, Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Charleston, South Carolina, New Orleans, Louisiana and Tampa, Florida. The Akron-Canton Airport is one of the 16 airports Breeze Airways will operate out of.

With the addition of the new flights, Akron-Canton Airport now offers 11 nonstop travel destinations, with 9 operating year-round—those are: Charlotte, Charleston, Chicago, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Tampa, Washington D.C., Washington Dulles. The other two, Ft. Myers and Myrtle Beach, are seasonal.

Trips to Tampa start on June 26. Trips to Charleston start on July 7, and trips to New Orleans begin on July 15.

“Breeze Airway’s entry into the Akron-Canton Airport is a fantastic outcome of community support. This exciting partnership is the culmination of long-time passenger traffic, history of air service, public and private sponsorship and the airport’s dedication to airline success,” said Ren Camacho, President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport. “Breeze’s core values align perfectly with ours; anticipate this partnership to reflect innovative, customer-focused service with friendly, convenient service from the start to finish of any trip.”

