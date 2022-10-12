New bill gives incentive for local businesses struggling to hire workers

PARMA, Ohio — There's a new incentive for businesses across the state to hire students in Career and Technical Education Programs.

Local school districts are hopeful this will address the workforce shortage many owners are still facing in the area.

“Students learn in different ways and for some people learning hands-on, you know a skill like this is more practical and gives them more purpose,” said Gordon Sweeney, a student in Parma City High School’s Career and Technical Education program.

Gordon Sweeney works inside Al’s Auto Service shop in Parma.

“He’s learning on the job, hands on training best thing you can do in this business,” said Alan Duffy, the owner of Al's Auto Service Shop.

“I’ve always sort of had a little thing for cars and getting to actually do it almost gains an appreciation,” said Sweeney.

Sweeney’s help also comes at a time Duffy says he needs it the most.

“We’ve been running two to three weeks behind just to get things caught up,” said Duffy.

The pandemic has made it hard for businesses like Al’s Auto Service to find qualified workers.

But thanks to Senate Bill 166, some help is on the way.

“It’s going to provide them with some great opportunities to fill labor shortages,” said Parma City High School Workforce Development Administrative Specialist Chuck Caldwell.

Caldwell tells News 5 the new legislation provides a tax credit incentive for local businesses to hire Career and Technical Education students, like Sweeney.

“The state of Ohio passed Senate Bill 166 that’s a tax incentive for eligible businesses, so they have to be for-profit businesses, and they can receive up to $5,000 or 15% for eligible wages for students that are participating in eligible Career and Technical education program,” said Caldwell.

This then guarantees businesses like Al’s Auto Service will have a reliable workforce.

“That means a whole lot to me actually because that means I’m getting in the field a lot earlier than a lot of other people, which gives you a better start,” said Sweeney.

While giving students like Sweeney and Aiden O’Connell a real hands-on experience.

“It’s just really special to me that I get this opportunity because I get to learn things that people usually don’t learn especially in high school,” said O’Connell.

Caldwell says the Ohio Department of Education has not released the application yet for the tax credit incentive, so there still is time.

To see if your business is eligible, click here.

