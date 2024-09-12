New demographic data shows how all 34 of Cleveland's neighborhoods compare

CLEVELAND — The Center for Community Solutions has released new information about the demographic, health and social indicators in Cleveland.

The data provides an extensive look at employment, income, poverty, education, housing and health in each of Cleveland's neighborhoods.

Emily Muttillo from the Center for Community Solutions told News 5 that researchers used community feedback while exploring data in 2024.

"In the past, we've done a little bit more focusing on poverty and community members told us that's a part of our community, but a bigger part of a community are the people who are here working and bringing into income into our community," said Muttillo. "So, we were able to increase our data there."

The Center of Community Solutions received funding from the Cleveland Foundation to do a deeper exploration of creating new ways to look at and interpret data.

You can view the profile of every neighborhood in Cleveland by CLICKING HERE.

